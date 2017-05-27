Pens Fans Stock Up On Gear Over Memorial Day Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With the Stanley Cup final returning to Pittsburgh on Monday, a lot of people are changing their Memorial Day plans.

Many fans spent Saturday in the Strip District to make sure they look the part.

You expect to see a lot of red, white and blue over Memorial Day weekend, but following Chris Kunitz’s game-winning goal in double overtime Thursday night, it’s all about black and gold in Pittsburgh.

Fans from all over are heading to the Strip District this weekend to get the gear they need to cheer on their team in the Stanley Cup Final.

“Hats, jerseys, jackets, shirts,” Alexandra Santomo, of Cincinnati, said. “We have a laundry list of things to get when we’re here.”

“We stock up here every year,” Missie Santomo, also of Cincinnati, said. “We come home for Memorial Day to visit the family, and we stock up on all of our Pittsburgh stuff.”

These fans say they’re ready and optimistic. They expect the Pens to win their second Stanley Cup in a row.

“I think we’re going to take it in four or five,” Alexandra said.

“They’re just unstoppable when they get to crunch time,” one man said.

VisitPittsburgh projects that the Stanley Cup Final will bring $4.6 million in spending to the city for each home game.

The Penguins will host the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at 8 p.m. on Memorial Day.

