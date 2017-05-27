Restaurants Offering Freebies For Pens Fans On Memorial Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Show your Penguins pride on Monday and you could get some free food!
In honor of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, all Primanti Bros. locations will be offering free fries to anyone wearing Pens gear on Monday.
The offer is valid from the time restaurants open until 8 p.m., when the game starts.
Most Primanti Bros. restaurants will also be offering discounted wings, pizza slices and $2 beers.
Eat’n Park is also getting into the Stanley Cup spirit by offering free Smiley Cookies to fans in Pens gear on Monday.
Anyone eating at an Eat’n Park restaurant who is wearing Penguins attire — from pins and hats to t-shirts and jerseys — can get one free Smiley Cookie.
The promotion lasts all day and will be offered at any Eat’n Park restaurant in the Pittsburgh area.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter