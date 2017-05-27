EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Pens Beat Senators 3-2 | Stanley Cup Final Schedule | More

Report: Two In Critical Condition After Shadyside Stabbing

May 27, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Highlander Pub, Shadyside, Stabbing

SHADYSIDE (KDKA) — Two men are in critical condition after they were stabbed at a Shadyside bar early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the Highlander Pub in the 200-block of South Highland Avenue.

Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that a fight broke out on a patio outside the bar’s front entrance. Toler says one victim, a 34-year-old man, stumbled into the bar while two other men fled in a silver vehicle.

The Post-Gazette says the 34-year-old man was bleeding from the neck and stomach when officers arrived at the scene. He was sent to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to the Post-Gazette, officers and paramedics were sent to a home in the 1300-block of Chaney Court in Lincoln-Lemington about 15 minutes later. At the home, they found a man who had been stabbed in the stomach and another man who had a cut on his arm.

Toler told the Post-Gazette that both men had been at the Highlander Pub. Both men were sent to local hospitals. The man who had been stabbed in the stomach was last reported to be in critical condition.

No charges have been filed at this point.

