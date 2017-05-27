Man Wanted In Connection To Wilkinsburg Shooting Turns Himself In

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A 26-year-old man who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Wilkinsburg turned himself in to police Friday.
Allegheny County police say 26-year-old Darren Taylor turned himself in around 2:30 p.m.
Taylor was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in the 1400-block of Elm Street on Tuesday evening.
According to police, a 41-year-old woman was shot in the stomach around 7:15 p.m. during a neighborhood dispute. She was transported to a local hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.
On Thursday, police determined Taylor was responsible for the shooting and obtained a warrant charging him with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
Taylor is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
