Report: Police Sergeant Allegedly Crashes Into Cars After Visiting Bar

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — A Beaver County police officer is facing charges for allegedly driving into two vehicles after visiting a bar Friday night.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says the officer is 41-year-old Jason Vular, a sergeant with the Harmony Township Police Department.
Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Vular went to Tequila Cowboy after Friday night’s Pirates game and drove into two vehicles in a parking lot.
The arrest is being processed as a summons.
