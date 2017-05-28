EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Pens Beat Senators 3-2 | Stanley Cup Final Schedule | More
Report: Police Sergeant Allegedly Crashes Into Cars After Visiting Bar

May 28, 2017 8:41 PM
Filed Under: Beaver County, DUI, Harmony Township Police, North Shore, Officer Arrested

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — A Beaver County police officer is facing charges for allegedly driving into two vehicles after visiting a bar Friday night.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says the officer is 41-year-old Jason Vular, a sergeant with the Harmony Township Police Department.

Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Vular went to Tequila Cowboy after Friday night’s Pirates game and drove into two vehicles in a parking lot.

The arrest is being processed as a summons.

