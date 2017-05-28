Flash Flood Watch In Effect In Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A flash flood watch warning has been issued in the Pittsburgh area.

The National Weather Service says many areas in southwest Pennsylvania are under a flash flood warning until 10 p.m. Sunday.

The following counties are affected by this warning:

Allegheny County

Fayette County

Fayette Ridges

Greene County

Washington County

Westmoreland County

Westmoreland Ridges

Areas of northern West Virginia are also affected by this flash flood watch.

The NWS warns that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area this afternoon and evening, and rainfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour.

There is also a flood advisory for central Somerset County until 7:30 p.m and a flash flood watch until 10 p.m.

There are also severe thunderstorm warnings for east central Venango County, central Clarion County and southwestern Forest county until 5:15 p.m. and a flash flood warning for central Clarion County until 6:45 p.m.

Clarion, Shippenville, Knox and Fryburg are impacted by this severe thunderstorm warning.

