Grubhub Determines Top ‘Good Luck Foods’ For Pens

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lots of sports fans have special game day routines and superstitions, especially during playoffs, so Grubhub did some calculating to help Penguins fans figure out what to eat during the Stanley Cup Final.

The online food delivery service determined the top foods that were ordered on game day wins in Pittsburgh.

The top four foods were:

1. Shrimp Mei Fun

2. Korean-fried chicken

3. Orange chicken

4. Cheese pizza

Grubhub says all four foods were ordered 201 percent more on Penguins’ winning game days.

Macaroni salad, which was ordered 189 percent more on Penguins’ winning game days, came in at number five.

Rounding out the top ten were sweet potato tempura rolls, Caprese pizza, huevos rancheros, wonton soup and ham sandwiches.

Last fall, Grubhub figured out the Steelers’ “good luck foods,” which included Buffalo chicken tenders, mac and cheese, spicy salmon rolls, fettuccine alfredo and cheesy breadsticks.

