Family, Friends Gather To Remember 25-Year-Old Mother Of Four

BELTZHOOVER (KDKA) — Family and friends of Kala Thomas gathered in the grass outside the community center at McKinley Park in Beltzhoover on Saturday, praying for strength, healing and peace.

Twenty-five-year-old Kala Thomas’ body was found over a hillside Tuesday night near Garfield Commons, where she lived.

Amber Nelson has been friends with Kala for a really long time.

“We have so many good memories. I don’t even have one bad memory,” Nelson said.

“Kala was a go-getter. She was a beautiful person. Everybody that I’ve known that’s met her always had something good to say about her,” Kala’s cousin Maya Bey said.

Kala was a mom of two sets of twins: eight-year-olds Alijah and Alayjah, and three-month-olds Serenity and Sinceire.

“I love her. She meant everything to me,” Kala’s eight-year-old son Alijah said. “She took good care of me and stuff. She fed me. I’m glad to be her child.”

Balloons were released during Saturday’s vigil.

“This is beautiful. She’s looking down on all of us, just smiling like wow, this is so beautiful,” Bey said.

“You can’t do something like this and think you’re gonna get away with it because you’re not,” pastor Maurice Trent with Lighthouse Cathedral said.

Kala’s funeral is on Wednesday at Lighthouse Cathedral in the Arlington section of the city.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Kala’s kids here.

If you have any information, you’re being asked to call Pittsburgh Police.

