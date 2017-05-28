Man Rescued From Tree House After Being Struck By Branch

HARRISON CITY, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man had to be rescued from a western Pennsylvania tree house after he was struck and injured by a branch.
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that emergency responders in Westmoreland County were called to the scene in Penn Township home just before 6 p.m. Saturday.
A county public safety department said the man was reported to be about 10 feet off the ground at a Cedar Court residence and had to be lowered to safety.
Further information about his condition wasn’t immediately available.
