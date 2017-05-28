EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Pens Beat Senators 3-2 | Stanley Cup Final Schedule | More

Man Rescued From Tree House After Being Struck By Branch

May 28, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Penn Township, Westmoreland County

HARRISON CITY, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man had to be rescued from a western Pennsylvania tree house after he was struck and injured by a branch.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that emergency responders in Westmoreland County were called to the scene in Penn Township home just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

A county public safety department said the man was reported to be about 10 feet off the ground at a Cedar Court residence and had to be lowered to safety.

Further information about his condition wasn’t immediately available.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch