Jaso’s RBI Singles In 9th, 10th Rally Pirates Past Mets 5-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) – John Jaso singled home the tying run in the ninth inning and the winning run in the 10th, and the Pittsburgh Pirates overcame Andrew McCutchen’s baserunning blunder to beat the New York Mets 5-4 Saturday night.

Jordy Mercer doubled off the center-field wall against Addison Reed with one out in the ninth. Jaso pinch hit for Felipe Rivera, Reed threw a wild pitch and Jaso lined a single, Reed’s second blown save in eight chances.

Tony Watson (3-1) struck out Travis d’Arnaud to strand two runners in the 10th, and the Pirates loaded the bases in the bottom half against Tyler Pill (0-1), who made his big league debut.

David Freese singled with one out, McCutchen was hit by a pitch and Francisco Cervelli walked. Gift Ngoepe flied out to Jay Bruce in shallow right, and left-hander Josh Edgin came in to face the right-handed hitting Jaso, who was 0 for 10 against lefties this season and 1 for 20 last year. With the count full, Jaso lined the ninth pitch of the at-bat over Bruce.

On manager Terry Collins’ 68th birthday, the Mets blew a save for the fifth time in their last seven chances.

