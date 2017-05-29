2 Arrested In Mt. Washington Drug Bust

MOUNT WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A man who owns the home in Mount Washington where a 3-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed herself earlier this year has been arrested on drug charges in a separate case.

Paul Parrish, 40, was arrested by Pittsburgh Police’s Narcotics and Vice Unit. He’s facing several charges, including possession with intent to deliver heroin and crack cocaine.

Police obtained a search warrant for Parrish’s home in the 700 block of Southern Avenue. Inside, detectives found $30,000 worth of crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

They also found a ballistic vest, a .44 mag Desert Eagle pistol, drug packaging material, and more than $22,000 in cash.

In addition to Parrish’s arrest, 33-year-old Daniel Lee Woods, of Compton, California, was taken into custody.

Parrish turned himself in to police earlier this year in connection with the death of 3-year-old Yasha Ross. Ross was with her mother at Parrish’s home in Mount Washington when the girl found a loaded gun and accidentally shot herself in the chest. Sources say the gun was in an unlocked safe in a bedroom closet.

At the time of the shooting, police say Parrish, the girl’s mother and another man were in the basement of the home smoking marijuana. They told police when they heard the gun go off, they ran upstairs and found the girl bleeding and yelling for her mother.

Police say Parrish is a convicted felon, and is not allowed to have guns. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 1996 in the shooting death of 19-year-old James Youngblood in Stowe Township. Youngblood was his roommate.

Parrish told police investigating Ross’ death that the gun the girl grabbed was owned by his former girlfriend, who owed him money. He said he was keeping the gun until she paid him back.

But District Attorney Stephen Zappala believes the gun was a “straw purchase,” meaning the gun may have been knowingly purchased for Parrish, even though he was not allowed to have one.

