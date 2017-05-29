Ambulance Involved In Crash In Westmoreland County

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa (KDKA) — An ambulance was involved in a crash that sent four people to the hospital.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday morning in the westbound lanes of Route 22 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. It appeared the ambulance smashed into the side of a car.
Firefighters from the Forbes Road Volunteer Fire Department extricated one patient from the car. A total of four patients from the car were taken to the hospital. No one in the ambulance was injured.
Route 22 westbound was closed following the crash.