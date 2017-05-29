EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Pens Beat Senators 3-2 | Stanley Cup Final Schedule | More
WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Ambulance Involved In Crash In Westmoreland County

May 29, 2017 5:43 AM
Filed Under: Ambulance, Salem Township, Westmoreland County

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa (KDKA) — An ambulance was involved in a crash that sent four people to the hospital.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday morning in the westbound lanes of Route 22 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. It appeared the ambulance smashed into the side of a car.

Firefighters from the Forbes Road Volunteer Fire Department extricated one patient from the car. A total of four patients from the car were taken to the hospital. No one in the ambulance was injured.

Route 22 westbound was closed following the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch