To Many Americans, Memorial Day Has Lost Its Meaning

May 29, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: Memorial Day

ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) – While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.

Veterans groups say a growing military-civilian disconnect contributes to a feeling that Memorial Day has been overshadowed.

More than 12 percent of the U.S. population served in the armed forces during World War II. That’s down to less than one-half of a percent today, guaranteeing more Americans aren’t personally acquainted with a soldier, sailor, airman or Marine.

Allison Jaslow is a former Army captain and Iraq War veteran. She says the country’s “lost sight of what the day’s supposed to mean.”

Her group, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, is encouraging Americans to pause for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Monday.

