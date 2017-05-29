Penguins Setting Up Second Big Screen As Fans Continue To Gather At Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The big crowds outside PPG Paints Arena continue to grow as fans get ready to watch Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on the big screen and cheer on the Penguins.
Fans started showing up hours ago to claim the best spots.
The crowd has gotten so large; the Penguins are now setting up a second big screen to accommodate the fans.
On Twitter, the Penguins say the second screen is being set up across from the Verizon Gate on Fullerton Street.
The @keybank Fan Zone is 100% filled. A second big screen is available across from the Verizon Gate on Fullerton Street. See you there! pic.twitter.com/WrHcmAcId6
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 29, 2017
There’s no word on the exact crowd size yet, but thousands are expected.
