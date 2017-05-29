WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Penguins Setting Up Second Big Screen As Fans Continue To Gather At Arena

May 29, 2017 6:26 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The big crowds outside PPG Paints Arena continue to grow as fans get ready to watch Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on the big screen and cheer on the Penguins.

Fans started showing up hours ago to claim the best spots.

The crowd has gotten so large; the Penguins are now setting up a second big screen to accommodate the fans.

On Twitter, the Penguins say the second screen is being set up across from the Verizon Gate on Fullerton Street.

There’s no word on the exact crowd size yet, but thousands are expected.

