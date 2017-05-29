Tale Of 2 Cities: Steel City, Music City Vying For Stanley Cup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s the Steel City versus the Music City in the quest for the Stanley Cup.

So, as the Penguins and Predators vie for hockey’s most-coveted prize, how do their hometowns stack up?

When it comes to the number of professional sports teams, Pittsburgh is the winner.

The Penguins, Steelers and Pirates outnumber the Predators and the Titans. Nashville does have a AAA baseball team, the Sounds.

But Music City is very deserving of its name. It’s home to more than 120 live music venues and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In the ‘50s and ‘60s legendary artists like Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan and Roy Orbison recorded songs in Nashville. More recently, Kelly Clarkson, Cheryl Crow and Taylor Swift sang in their recording studios.

But the Steel City has been a favorite for Hollywood filmmakers, over 50 major motion pictures, including, “The Silence of the Lambs,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Fences,” “Hoffa,” “Striking Distance,” “Jack Reacher” and “Concussion.”

Both cities have some famous foods, too.

Pittsburgh is home to Heinz Ketchup, the Klondike bar, chipped ham and the Primanti’s Bros. sandwich.

But Maxwell House coffee was born in Nashville. The slogan “Good to the Last Drop” came from President Theodore Roosevelt after he tried it at the Maxwell House Hotel.

Hot chicken and fruit tea, not sweet tea, are other Nashville favorites.

Famous Pittsburghers include Gene Kelly, Dan Marino, Andy Warhol, George Benson, Dennis Miller, Billy Gardell, Joe Mangianello, Kurt Angle and Daya.

Nashville notables include, Gregg and Duane Allman, Annie Potts, James Denton, Bill Belichick and Brigadier Gen. John Adams and Miley Cyrus.

But back to hockey, the Predators are making their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals, and for the Pens, this is their sixth appearance and quest for a fifth championship.

The Penguins’ franchise was founded in 1967. The Predators were founded over 30 years later in 1998.