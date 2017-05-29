WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 1 Preview | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Schedule | More

Thieves Snatch $1,800 Baby Cockatoo From Pet Store

May 29, 2017 10:20 PM
Filed Under: Cockatoo, New York, Stolen Pets

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) – Police are looking for a baby cockatoo reported stolen from a suburban New York pet store.

According to CBS New York, the 12-week-old Goffin’s cockatoo was taken Saturday from For Birds Only, a store in Mineola, New York.

Goffin’s cockatoos are native to Indonesia and known as intelligent and affectionate.

Store co-owner Ida Ferreira says the stolen bird needs to be fed formula through a dropper. She’s pleading with the thieves: “Don’t let him die.”

CBS2 says three people came in and asked an employee about the $1,800 cockatoo. Security video shows two grabbing it from an open-topped enclosure and stuffing it in a bag while the third apparently plays lookout.

The bird’s disappearance was discovered minutes after the thieves left.

The Nassau County Police Department is investigating.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch