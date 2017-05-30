STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 1 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Business | Schedule | More

Best Donuts In Pittsburgh

May 30, 2017 12:00 PM
Janelle Sheetz

By Janelle Sheetz

Who doesn’t love a delicious, fresh donut? Whether you want one for breakfast or just a sweet snack, traditional glazed or something more creative, baked or fried, Pittsburgh has plenty of bakeries serving up awesome donuts. Here are five of the best.

Peace, Love, and Little Donuts
2018 Smallman St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 904-4649
peaceloveandlittledonuts.com

With multiple locations in the Pittsburgh area, Peace, Love, and Little Donuts is a must-stop for donut lovers, and it’s probably Pittsburgh’s most well-known donut shops. Their unique donuts feature Groovy toppings like cinnamon, powdered sugar, or honey glazed; Far Out frostings like vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry; and finally, their Funkadelic donuts offer feature more exciting topics like maple bacon, s’mores, or cherry cheesecake. With so many flavor combinations, Peace, Love, and Little Donuts has something for everyone, and those outside of Pittsburgh can enjoy the donuts, too, with locations in Ohio, West Virginia, Florida, and more.

Better-Maid Donut Company
1178 Steuben St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 921-9526
www.facebook.com/pages/Better-Maid-Donut-Company

If you want to snag a Better-Maid donut, make sure you get there early–the lines outside the beloved drive-through shop in the West End are long, and the freshly made cake and glazed donuts often sell out. Get there too late in the morning, and the selection is limited. And the prices are just as good as the donuts, with everything priced very reasonably.

Prantl’s Bakery
5525 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-2092
www.prantlsbakery.com

Prantl’s prides themselves on making their donuts “the old-fashioned way,” flipping them with chopsticks — and they offer cake donuts, raised donuts, and even donuts made with Danish dough. You can get classic toppings like glaze or icing and fillings like fruit, cream icing, or custard. To make ordering even easier, go online and then pick the donuts up in the bakery.

Potomac Bakery
1419 Potomac Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
(412) 531-5066
www.potomacbakery.weebly.com

Potomac Bakery offers up delicious classic donuts, from traditional glazed and jelly-filled to flavors like coconut and maple. And at 70 cents each or $8.40 for a dozen, the prices are just as great. And with two locations — Dormont and Mt. Lebanon — it’s even easier to get your fill.

Gluten Free Goat
4905 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 1600
(412) 362-0000
www.glutenfreegoat.com

Those sticking to a gluten-free diet don’t have to miss out on delicious donuts. Gluten Free Goat, as the name suggests, provides gluten-free donuts, including for special order by the dozen. Flavors include apple cider, lavender lemon, chocolate orange cardamom, pumpkin spice, and matcha rosewater, plus custom flavors available on request.

