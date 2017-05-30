Comedian Kathy Griffin Under Fire For Beheading Donald Trump In Shocking Photo Shoot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kathy Griffin has never been one to shy away from controversy.

The comedian has ignited a social media firestorm after a video surfaced of holding a bloody head that resembles President Trump.

Griffin did the photoshoot with celebrity photographer Tyler Shields and it’s raising a lot of eyebrows.

In photos leaked on Tuesday, Griffin portrays a bloody scene. She looks to be holding a fake severed head.

Griffin took to Twitter to defend the photoshoot, saying “I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever. I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker. pic.twitter.com/eKqr44NOl6 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

That hasn’t stopped critics for condemning the comedian online.

Many have been calling for the Secret Service to investigate the video.

The Secret Service wasted no time in putting out a statement after the video first surfaced.

On it! @SecretService has a robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2017