Comedian Kathy Griffin Under Fire For Beheading Donald Trump In Shocking Photo Shoot

May 30, 2017 5:33 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kathy Griffin has never been one to shy away from controversy.

The comedian has ignited a social media firestorm after a video surfaced of holding a bloody head that resembles President Trump.

Griffin did the photoshoot with celebrity photographer Tyler Shields and it’s raising a lot of eyebrows.

In photos leaked on Tuesday, Griffin portrays a bloody scene. She looks to be holding a fake severed head.

Griffin took to Twitter to defend the photoshoot, saying “I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever. I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

That hasn’t stopped critics for condemning the comedian online.

Many have been calling for the Secret Service to investigate the video.

The Secret Service wasted no time in putting out a statement after the video first surfaced.

