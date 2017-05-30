3 Men Wounded In Mexican War Streets Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after three men were wounded in a shooting on the Mexican War Streets on the North Side Tuesday evening.
Investigators were first called to the area over a “shots fired” report just after 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Arch Street.
According to police, the three victims managed to get to Allegheny General Hospital on their own.
Two are listed in stable condition. Officials say one of those men was grazed by a bullet.
The third victim was last reported in critical condition.
Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.
