Body Found In Ohio River Identified As Missing Kayaker

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman’s body found in the Ohio River over the weekend has been identified as that of a missing kayaker.
The Beaver County Coroner’s Office says they identified 25-year-old Helene Brandy’s body “based on circumstances, demographics and partial dental records.”
Her body was found in the river near Leetsdale on Sunday.
Brandy, of Coraopolis, disappeared more than a week ago while kayaking on the river with a friend.
Police say both she and Brittany Evans died after going over the Dashields Dam.
Evans’ body was found shortly after the accident.
