STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 1 Recap | Fan Charged For Throwing Catfish | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Body Found In Ohio River Identified As Missing Kayaker

May 30, 2017 6:08 PM
Filed Under: Beaver County Coroner’s Office, Brittany Evans, Helene Brandy, Ohio River

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman’s body found in the Ohio River over the weekend has been identified as that of a missing kayaker.

The Beaver County Coroner’s Office says they identified 25-year-old Helene Brandy’s body “based on circumstances, demographics and partial dental records.”

Her body was found in the river near Leetsdale on Sunday.

Brandy, of Coraopolis, disappeared more than a week ago while kayaking on the river with a friend.

Police say both she and Brittany Evans died after going over the Dashields Dam.

Evans’ body was found shortly after the accident.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch