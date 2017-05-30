STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 1 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Business | Schedule | More

Mother Of Missing Penn Hills Twins To Be Released From Jail

May 30, 2017 12:27 PM
Filed Under: Bob Allen, Inisha Fowler, Ivon Fowler, Patricia Fowler, Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman accused of concealing the whereabouts of her twin children will soon be released from jail.

After spending four months behind bars, Patricia Fowler, 48, will soon be released on a non-monetary bond.

Fowler is the Penn Hills mother whose twins have been missing for a decade.

Earlier this month, Judge Thomas Flaherty dismissed several charges, saying the prosecution failed to present enough evidence to pursue counts of obstruction, concealment and endangerment.

Her twins, Ivon and Inisha would be about 18 years old today.

ivon fowler inisha fowler Mother Of Missing Penn Hills Twins To Be Released From Jail

(Photos Courtesy of National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The judge wants to verify her phone number and address because she is still facing charges of unsworn falsification and conspiracy, along with welfare fraud.

She is due back in court in July.

Fowler is also barred from having contact with one of her children.

Meanwhile, the Allegheny County District Attorney is reviewing the charges before deciding to appeal.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch