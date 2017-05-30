Mother Of Missing Penn Hills Twins To Be Released From Jail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman accused of concealing the whereabouts of her twin children will soon be released from jail.

After spending four months behind bars, Patricia Fowler, 48, will soon be released on a non-monetary bond.

Fowler is the Penn Hills mother whose twins have been missing for a decade.

Earlier this month, Judge Thomas Flaherty dismissed several charges, saying the prosecution failed to present enough evidence to pursue counts of obstruction, concealment and endangerment.

Her twins, Ivon and Inisha would be about 18 years old today.

The judge wants to verify her phone number and address because she is still facing charges of unsworn falsification and conspiracy, along with welfare fraud.

She is due back in court in July.

Fowler is also barred from having contact with one of her children.

Meanwhile, the Allegheny County District Attorney is reviewing the charges before deciding to appeal.

