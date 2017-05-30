STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 1 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Business | Schedule | More

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Mon-Fayette Expressway Crash

May 30, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: California, Mon Fayette Expressway, Washington County

CALIFORNIA (KDKA) – Police are investigating after at least one person was killed in a Washington County crash Monday morning.

According to Turnpike officials, the accident happened on the Mon-Fayette Expressway near the California Interchange.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer, a box truck and a car. Two other people were flown to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

The coroner has been called to the scene.

Meanwhile, a six-mile section of the expressway is closed due to the crash.

The suggested detour for northbound traffic is:

  •  Exit at M-30
  •  Take Route Interstate 40 east to State Route 88 north
  •  Take Interstate 70 west
  •  Reenter Mon Fayette Expressway northbound at M-36

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch