1 Dead, 2 Injured In Mon-Fayette Expressway Crash

CALIFORNIA (KDKA) – Police are investigating after at least one person was killed in a Washington County crash Monday morning.
According to Turnpike officials, the accident happened on the Mon-Fayette Expressway near the California Interchange.
The crash involved a tractor-trailer, a box truck and a car. Two other people were flown to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.
The coroner has been called to the scene.
Meanwhile, a six-mile section of the expressway is closed due to the crash.
The suggested detour for northbound traffic is:
- Exit at M-30
- Take Route Interstate 40 east to State Route 88 north
- Take Interstate 70 west
- Reenter Mon Fayette Expressway northbound at M-36
