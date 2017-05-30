Mysterious Dog May Be Connected To Car Crash Into River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The mystery surrounding a dog that was found on Brunot Island may be connected to a car that crashed into the Ohio River almost two weeks ago.

Police say 44-year-old Lisa Patterson somehow drove her SUV across a railroad bridge above Brunot’s Island in Marshall Shadeland, and then plunged 70 feet into the Ohio River on May 19.

Patterson was killed, but a cat and a dog were recovered. There was no sign of a second dog believed to have been in the SUV as well. Until now, that is.

“Pilot noticed something brown and furry laying between two rocks over there,” said Shane Hamilton, one of the rescuers.

Hamilton is a crew member on the ferry that shuttles to the island every day. He was there the day of the accident, and again today.

“He said it’s a dog and my mind went back to the accident. That first report was two dogs and a cat were missing, but we all kept thinking two weeks is a long time,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton says the little dog was a bit matted and has a limp on a rear leg. It took some coaxing, but eventually, they were able get the dog to come out.

“We were able to pet the dog, feed it and gave it some water,” Hamilton said. “We got a blanket loaded it on the blanket and carried it over to the ferry.”

Humane officials say the dog does have a chip, like the first dog found on the island. They are following procedures in identifying the owners. But the ferry crew feels pretty certain thr dog is nothing less than a survivor.

“I’m just glad he’s alive, he or she,” Hamilton said.

Humane Animal Rescue is caring for all three animals.