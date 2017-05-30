Pit Paws Program Helps Stressed Travelers At Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Traveling can be stressful, but a new program at airports across the country is trying to change that by using animals.
Fifty airports are using therapy dogs to help keep stressed-out travelers calm.
Volunteers walk around the airport with the dogs.
Each animal wears a vest that says “pet me” so people know it’s okay to approach the animal.
We have our own version of the program at Pittsburgh International Airport. It’s called “Pit Paws.”
