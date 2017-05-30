STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 1 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Business | Schedule | More

Pit Paws Program Helps Stressed Travelers At Airport

May 30, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: Pit Paws, Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Traveling can be stressful, but a new program at airports across the country is trying to change that by using animals.

Fifty airports are using therapy dogs to help keep stressed-out travelers calm.

Volunteers walk around the airport with the dogs.

Each animal wears a vest that says “pet me” so people know it’s okay to approach the animal.

We have our own version of the program at Pittsburgh International Airport. It’s called “Pit Paws.”

