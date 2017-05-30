Predators Fan Admits To Throwing Catfish Onto Ice During Game 1

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — A fan of the Nashville Predators has admitted to being the person who threw a catfish on the ice at PPG Paints Arena during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Play was stopped at 16:40 of the 2nd period during Monday night’s game. It took a few minutes to remove the catfish carcass from the ice.

Security quickly closed in on the fan, who was sitting in the lower bowl at PPG Paints Arena. He was escorted out of the arena.

So this dude just got kicked out of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final for throwing a catfish on the ice. pic.twitter.com/DzLK6l1Mv5 — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) May 30, 2017

After being kicked out of the arena, the fan tweeted The Midday 180 radio show on 104.5 “The Zone” in Nashville. The Midday 180 Twitter account later stated the fans told them he was not arrested, but was not welcome in Pittsburgh again and was on his way home.

Taking a page from the Detroit Red Wings’ time-honored octopi-throwing tradition, Predators fans have made it a tradition to throw catfish on the ice in Nashville. It apparently worked Monday night. The Penguins failed to record a single shot in the entire 2nd period, and Nashville rallied to tie the game before the magic wore off. The Penguins won Game 1 by the final score of 5-3.

The fan said he brought the catfish with him from Nashville. Wholey’s Fish Market in Pittsburgh’s Strip District had announced before the start of the Stanley Cup Final that it would not sell catfish to Predators fans.

The fan received plenty of support from fellow Predators fans, including Carrie Underwood. The country music star and wife of Predators captain Mike Fisher was in attendance for Game 1.

