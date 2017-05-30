Pittsburgh Consumer Watchdog Sues Kmart Over Toilet Paper Tax

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local woman is suing a big retailer over the price she paid for toilet paper.

She says she was overcharged because the store charged her sales tax. And she believes other unsuspecting shoppers were charged, too.

“They applied sales tax to an item that has never been taxable in Pennsylvania,” said Mary Bach, a consumer advocate from Murrysville.

She bought two different sizes of toilet paper at two different times at a Kmart in North Versailles. Her receipts show she was charged sales tax both times.

She told the clerks about it, but claims she got no action.

“It was basically shrug, shrug. You know, like what do you expect me to do about it?” Bach said.

Then, as she traveled the state for work, she bought the same toilet paper at five more Kmarts. She claims that each time she says she was taxed. So she sued.

Over the years, Bach has sued Walmart, CVS, Radio Shack and others for overcharging, and she’s been victorious in all but one case.

As for the current case against Kmart, she’s due in court Tuesday.

A lawyer representing Kmart shared this statement:

“We are glad that Ms. Bach has brought this error to our attention. The error has been corrected and we would be happy to reimburse Ms. Bach for anything extra she paid as a result. We hope to resolve this matter quickly and amicably tomorrow.”

Bach is suing for $100 because that’s state law if the actual damages are less than that.

She says stores need to do a better job of getting sales tax right.

And as for why she continues to take on companies, she said: “I don’t think any customer spending their hard earned money deserves to be cheated.”

KDKA went to the North Versailles Kmart Monday night and bought the same brand of toilet paper.

The problem does appear to be fixed since store did not charge any sales tax.

