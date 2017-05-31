WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
17-Year-Old Father Arrested In 4-Month-Old Child’s Death

May 31, 2017 3:25 PM
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in the death of his 4-month-old child, who died in McKeesport in February.

Allegheny County Police say 17-year-old De-Jon Johnson is facing one count of criminal homicide for the murder of his 4-month-old child.

The child was found unresponsive at a home in the 2400-block of Banker Street around 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 6 and transported to McKeesport Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead just after 4:30 a.m.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office determined the cause of death to be suffocation and the manner of death to be homicide.

Johnson has been lodged in the Allegheny County Jail.

