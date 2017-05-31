Amazon Refunds Available For Unauthorized Purchases By Children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If your child bought something from Amazon’s app store without your permission, you may be able to get your money back.

On Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission announced refunds are now available for parents whose children made in-app purchases without their knowledge.

That includes buying upgrades in mobile games purchased through Amazon’s app store.

Last year, a court found Amazon responsible for stuff that kids bought without parents’ permission.

It noted Amazon didn’t provide enough disclosures or ask parents to approve the purchases children made.

It did not require a password to make purchases within apps.

According to the FTC, more than $70 million in charges may be eligible for refunds on in-app purchases made between November 2011 and May 2016.

In 2014, Apple and Google refunded customers whose children made purchases in their mobile app stores.

And, the companies were forced to be more explicit about in-app purchases.

