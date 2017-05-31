Bonino Returns For 2nd Period After Blocking Shot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Penguins center Nick Bonino returned for the second period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final after blocking a shot from the Predators’ P.K. Subban in the first period.
Bonino, who scored in Game 1, took the puck to the left foot or ankle and could not put weight on it as he was helped off the ice. Bonino was killing a 5-on-3 penalty after Pittsburgh’s Chris Kunitz and Evgeni Malkin were in the box.
Penguins center Matt Cullen briefly left the game earlier after getting hit in the corner but returned and didn’t miss a shift.
The Penguins and Predators were tied after the first intermission.
Pontus Aberg scored for Nashville, which has 18 shots, and Jake Guentzel scored for Pittsburgh, which has 12. Matt Murray has been strong in goal for the Penguins.
And no catfish have been thrown on the ice so far.
