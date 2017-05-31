SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Man Charged With Attempted Homicide For Clairton Shooting

May 31, 2017 8:14 PM
Filed Under: Attempted Homicide, Clairton, Cornell Hurt, Shooting

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A man is facing a number of charges, including criminal homicide, for a shooting that happened in Clairton last month.

Allegheny County police say 27-year-old Cornell Hurt was taken into custody in the 1200-block of Pirl Street in McKeesport on Wednesday afternoon.

cornell hurt

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

Hurt was wanted for a non-fatal shooting that happened in Clairton on April 13.

Hurt is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and weapons charges.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

