Crime Stoppers: Suspect Sought In Alleged Sex Assault Of Teen

DORMONT (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have release surveillance video of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-yar-old girl in Dormont.
The incident happened late one night last March in an alley near Potomac Avenue.
Allegheny County Police Det. Mike Kuma said the girl was walking home from a friend’s home when she noticed a suspicious looking man following her.
“The teenager told investigators the man caught up with her, grabbed her and pulled her into a garage in an alley,” Det. Kuma said.
Det. Kuma said the suspect was black, in his 30s and he was wearing a neon orange knit cap.
Surveillance photos from the T station at Potomac and Broadway Avenues show a man matching that description. The T station is just a short distance from the alleged attack.
If you recognize the man in the photo, call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477.