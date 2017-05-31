WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
22-Year-Old Woman Dies After Head-On Crash In Fayette Co.

May 31, 2017 3:35 PM
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) – One person died Tuesday after a head-on crash in Fayette County.

It happened around 3 p.m. around the 5600-block of National Pike in Henry Clay Township.

According to state police, a man driving east on SR-40 entered the opposing lane for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

The 48-year-old driver was transported to a hospital via medical helicopter. His current condition is unknown.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were also airlifted to a local hospital.

The passenger, identified as 22-year-old Carrie McClintock, of Confluence, Pa., died as a result of her injuries. The driver’s condition is unknown.

The crash is still under investigation.

State police ask anyone with information on this crash to call (724) 439-7111.

