Justin Bieber Among Celebrities Showing Support For Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some high-profile Penguins fans, from Pittsburgh native actors to Justin Bieber, are getting excited to cheer on the Penguins in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Justin Bieber showed his apparent support for the Penguins in a photo posted to his Instagram page Wednesday afternoon. The photo, which had no caption, showed the singer sporting a Pens jersey in what appears to be a locker room.

The photo has more than 700,000 likes.

Bieber has showed support for Pittsburgh sports teams in the past. In 2014, he showed up at a Steelers team Bible Study in New York. Some fans later claimed Bieber was cursed, as the Steelers fell to the New York Jets 20-13 in their next game.

According to a USA Today article, there’s mixed evidence of a Bieber sports curse. The New York Knicks and Spain’s soccer team both lost after Bieber showed his support, but the New England Patriots went on to win a Super Bowl after Bieber hung out with a few players and the Cleveland Cavaliers won a title after Bieber attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Bieber isn’t the only celebrity cheering on the Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final. Pittsburgh natives Michael Keaton and Joe Manganiello have both expressed their support on social media. Keaton attended a game on May 21 while he was in town to receive an honorary degree from Carnegie Mellon University.

PENGUINS !!!! — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 26, 2017

Actor Russell Crowe has also cheered on the Penguins with a simple “PENGUINS !!!!” tweet after the team won Thursday night.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter