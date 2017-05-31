Man Found Guilty In Death Of Girlfriend’s 5-Month-Old Daughter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was found guilty Wednesday for the death of his girlfriend’s 5-month-old daughter.

A jury found 31-year-old Kenneth Reeves guilty of third-degree murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the death of 5-month-old Kamero Newton.

The child died from severe head injuries back in 2014.

Kamero’s mother says she left her child alone with Reeves for a few minutes as she went downstairs to make snacks. After about ten minutes, she heard Kamero crying, so she went back upstairs and changed the child’s diaper. She said Kamero then suddenly became unconscious and went limp in her arms. Reeves claimed he didn’t know what had happened.

The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital, where she was later declared brain dead and taken off life support. The cause of death was determined to be acute subdural hematoma caused by recent abusive head trauma and swelling of the brain.

During the trial, officials said the infant had several contusions on her face and head which contributed to the blunt force trauma.

Reeves will likely face 20 to 40 years in prison.

