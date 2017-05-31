Kidsburgh: Best Pittsburgh Theater Schools For Kids

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has an unusually large number of theaters, theater companies and support for theater compared to other cities its size.
It all goes back to the industrial titans who supported the arts.
As part of the support for the theatrical arts, many theater schools have been created.
And Kidsburgh has put together a list of seven time-tested theater schools where kids are learning what it means to “break a leg.”
Each of them has openings for summer camps and opportunities just to see children performing as well.
To see the full list visit:
