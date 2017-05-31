Mom Rewrites Daughter’s Outdated Homework Assignment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One mother was so upset by her daughter’s homework, she took matters into her own hands and rewrote the outdated assignment.

Lynne Polvino, of New York, says her 6-year-old daughter Hazel brought the homework worksheet home last week when she noticed something troubling.

Polvino posted a photo of the fill-in-the-blank style worksheet on Facebook.

The story centers on a little girl named Lisa who has a terrible day because her mother is returning to work and the father is not good at cooking.

The story focuses only on how miserable the little girl is because her mother is working again.

That’s when Polvino decided to rewrite the homework assignment and send it back to school with Hazel.

The new version is considerably different.

In her version, Lisa is happy about her mom returning to work because her mom enjoys working for an employer who values her and provides excellent benefits like paid maternity and flex time.

Not to mention the father in the story is capable of multi-tasking and handling things like cooking a decent breakfast for the family.

It ends with, “Lisa was glad she was growing up in a society free of gender bias and misogyny.”