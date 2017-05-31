STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 1 Recap | Fan Charged For Throwing Catfish | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

All-Girls’ School Staff Startled To Find Naked Man Hiding In Bathroom

May 31, 2017 12:22 AM By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under: Academy Charter School, Hays, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Public School, Ralph Iannotti

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after finding a naked man hiding inside a bathroom at an all-girl’s school.

Pittsburgh Police were first called to Academy Charter School on Agnew Street Monday night after 911 got a call about a suspicious man in the building.

The school is an all-female juvenile facility, located in the city’s Hays neighborhood.

A school employee told investigators she entered a bathroom in the staff area and was stunned to see a skinny man without any clothes on.

The employee said the man was on his knees in a praying position.

Police and school staffers searched the building and the area outside, which is surrounded by a fence.

Officers left when they couldn’t find anything.

Then, shortly after midnight, police were again summoned to the school when employees heard someone in another room. Officers found the naked man hiding under a desk.

Police said he was unresponsive to questioning.

He’s described as a white male, with a shaved head. He stood about 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighed approximately 170 pounds.

He was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital. He’s now under police guard.

