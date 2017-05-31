Rania’s Recipes: Salmon Burgers & Black Bean Veggie Burgers

Rania Harris is back with more delicious burger recipes that will be perfect for your next cookout!

Salmon Burgers

1 ¼ pounds center-cut salmon fillet, skin and pin bones removed

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 generous tablespoon mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Pinch of cayenne pepper

2 scallions, chopped

2 tablespoons (or more if necessary) Panko bread crumbs

1 cup panko bread crumbs (for coating the patties)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing

4 brioche buns, split and toasted

Green Mayonnaise (see recipe below)

Arugula, for topping

Directions:

Cut three-quarters of the salmon into 1/4-inch pieces. Put in a large bowl.

Cut the rest of the salmon into chunks; transfer the chunks to a food processor along with the mustard, mayonnaise, lemon juice, lemon zest and cayenne. Pulse to make a paste.

Add the pureed salmon mixture to the bowl with the diced salmon. Add the scallions, 2 tablespoons panko, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and black pepper to taste. Gently mix until just combined, adding more Panko, if necessary, to bind the mixture.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and brush with olive oil. Divide the salmon mixture into 4 mounds on the parchment paper. With damp hands, pat into 4-inch-wide, 3/4- inch-thick patties. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.

Spread the remaining 1 cup panko on a plate. Press both sides of the salmon patties in the panko. Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the patties (in batches if necessary) and cook until browned on the bottom, 3 to 4 minutes, adjusting the heat if necessary. Turn and cook until the other side is browned and the patties feel springy in the center, 3 to 4 more minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain; season with salt.

Serve the patties on toasted buns; top with Green Mayonnaise and arugula.

Green Mayonnaise

1 cup mayonnaise

2 scallions – finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon

Black Bean Veggie Burgers

2 (14-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained, divided

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

½ – ¾ cup Panko bread crumbs (more if necessary to form the burgers)

1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

½ red bell pepper – finely chopped

½ onion – finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, peeled and pressed through a garlic press

2 eggs – beaten

1 teaspoon Frank’s Red Hot Sauce (or more to taste)

Additional fine dry bread crumbs if necessary to form the burgers

Olive oil for brushing the patties

6 hamburger buns

Sour cream (I like to mix a little chipotle chili powder into my sour cream)

Chunky Salsa (I like the spicy salsa)

Lettuce

Optional: Hummus as a condiment in place of the salsa and sour cream

Directions:

If grilling, preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil a sheet of aluminum foil. If baking, preheat oven to 375 degrees, and lightly oil a baking sheet.

Pulse 1 can beans in a food processor with mayonnaise, bread crumbs, chili powder and cumin, until a coarse purée forms. Transfer to a bowl and stir in red bell pepper, onion, garlic, beaten eggs, hot sauce and remaining can beans. You may need to add a little more Panko crumbs when forming the patties. Form mixture into 6 patties. Brush the patties with olive oil just before grilling or baking.

If grilling, place patties on foil, and grill about 8 minutes on each side. If baking, place patties on baking sheet, and bake about 10 minutes on each side.

Serve immediately on toasted buns with bowls of sour cream, salsa and lettuce or hummus.

Serves: 4