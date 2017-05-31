STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 1 Recap | Fan Charged For Throwing Catfish | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Texas Fisherman Catches Record Bass Using McNugget

May 31, 2017 10:14 AM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This is definitely one of those fish stories you have to hear, or see, to believe.

A Texas couple says they caught a record setting bass, on a McDonald’s chicken McNugget.

Matthew McNellis told KDAF that while they were out fishing, his girlfriend suggested using a chicken McNugget as bait.

That’s when the Ennis, Texas, couple reeled in a nearly 11 pound largemouth bass.

McNellis says they took the bass to the Highview Marina where it was declared a Lake Bardwell state record.

The couple released the fish.

