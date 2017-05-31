Texas Fisherman Catches Record Bass Using McNugget

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This is definitely one of those fish stories you have to hear, or see, to believe.
A Texas couple says they caught a record setting bass, on a McDonald’s chicken McNugget.
Matthew McNellis told KDAF that while they were out fishing, his girlfriend suggested using a chicken McNugget as bait.
That’s when the Ennis, Texas, couple reeled in a nearly 11 pound largemouth bass.
McNellis says they took the bass to the Highview Marina where it was declared a Lake Bardwell state record.
The couple released the fish.