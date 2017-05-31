STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 1 Recap | Fan Charged For Throwing Catfish | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Steelers Release 2017 Training Camp Schedule

May 31, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Saint Vincent College, Training Camp

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — The beginning of football season may seem far away, but Steelers training camp is right around the corner!

The full schedule for the Steelers’ 2017 training camp was released Wednesday morning.

The Steelers will report to Saint Vincent College by 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 27. The first practice, which will be open to the public, will take place the next day at 2:55 p.m.

Fourteen practices at Saint Vincent College will be open to the public. An additional public practice will take place at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 4.

An evening practice will be held at Heinz Field on Sunday, August 6, but details on whether or not that practice will be open to the public have not yet been released.

The full training camp schedule is as follows:

  • Thurs. July 27 All players report by 4 p.m.
  • Fri. July 28 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Sat. July 29 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Sun. July 30 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Mon. July 31 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Tues. Aug. 1 Players Day Off (No Practice)
  • Wed. Aug. 2 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Thurs. Aug. 3 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Fri. Aug. 4 7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium (Open To Public)
  • Sat. Aug. 5 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Sun. Aug. 6 Evening Practice at Heinz Field; Details TBA
  • Mon. Aug. 7 Players Day Off (No Practice)
  • Tues. Aug. 8 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Wed. Aug. 9 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Thurs. Aug. 10 Practice Not Open To Public
  • Fri. Aug. 11 First Preseason Game at N.Y. Giants (7 p.m. KDKA-TV)
  • Sat. Aug. 12 Players Day Off (No Practice)
  • Sun. Aug. 13 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Mon. Aug. 14 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Tues. Aug. 15 Players Day Off (No Practice)
  • Wed. Aug. 16 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Thurs. Aug. 17 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Fri. Aug. 18 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Sat. Aug. 19 Practice Not Open To Public
  • Sun. Aug. 20 Second Preseason Game vs. Atlanta (4 p.m. KDKA-TV)

*Schedule subject to change

