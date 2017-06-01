Road In Lincoln Borough Closed After 2nd Collapse

LINCOLN BOROUGH (KDKA) – Part of a road in Lincoln Borough is closed after it collapsed for the second time.

“The base, the substructure of the road is just washing out underneath,” Lincoln Borough Police Chief Richard Bosco said as he described Harrison Road.

The chief said he made the decision to close part of Harrison Road because it’s not safe. There is a large dip in the road and huge cracks.

“We’ve been working with PennDOT collectively for the last year or two in regards to a continuing issue with the road subsiding,” said Chief Bosco. “There were several theories early on, possibly mine subsidence and other things like that.”

He added, “It looks like it’s sliding at first, but that’s because everything underneath it is just dropping out.”

There is a stream that runs underneath the part of Harrison Road that is closed. A PennDOT spokesman says geotechnical engineers are reviewing the site and will determine what’s cause the collapse or slide and the best way to repair it.

“It’s been repaired twice in the last six months that I’m aware of,” said Chief Bosco. “They’ve been making numerous small repairs. About two months ago, it had dropped about four to six inches, the entire left lane of passage.”

The chief said, “PennDOT has been working diligently to correct the problem. They’ve made several temporary repairs.”

Until there is a more permanent solution, the chief said the road will remain closed.

