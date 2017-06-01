WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Witnesses: Gunshots And Explosions At Philippine Mall

June 1, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Philippines, Resorts World Manila

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – Witnesses say gunshots and explosions have been heard at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila’s international airport in the Philippine capital.

Philippine police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday after gunshots rang out at the complex, where smoke began billowing from the upper floor of the building.

Philippine policemen have not given details about the incident but have begun cordoning off the area near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

No word yet on whether any Americans were in the area at the time of the early Friday morning attack there.

