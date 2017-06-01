STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Fan Charges Withdrawn Against Catfish Tosser | Crosby Tattoo | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Feeling Insulted, Mexican Businessman To Market ‘Trump’ Toilet Paper

June 1, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) – A Mexican businessman offended by President Donald Trump’s insults to his countrymen is seizing on a possible oversight in the magnate’s branding plans.

Corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia is introducing “Trump” brand toilet paper. It’s marketed under the slogans “Softness without borders” and “This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for.”

Mexico’s Institute of Industrial Property has granted Trump’s company trademarks in sectors such as construction, hotels, tourism, real estate and financial services. But the Trump Organization didn’t bother to cover what’s referred to in Spanish as “hygenic paper.” Battaglia’s trademark for Trump toilet paper was approved in October 2015.

Packages are expected to begin rolling off production lines later this year.

A lawyer for the Trump Organization did not respond to phone messages and emails seeking comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

