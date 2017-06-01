STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Fan Charges Withdrawn Against Catfish Tosser | Crosby Tattoo | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Mr. Met Gives Fan The Finger, Employee Relieved Of Mascot Duty

June 1, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: MLB, Mr. Met, New York Mets

NEW YORK (AP) – Even Mr. Met is frustrated with the team’s disappointing start.

New York’s beloved mascot flashed his “middle” finger at a fan during Wednesday night’s 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, and the team says the employee won’t work in the costume again.

A person tweeted video of the incident, which soon went viral online, and the club quickly issued a statement.

“We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee,” the Mets said in an email attributed to the organization. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We are dealing with this matter internally.”

