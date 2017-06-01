STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Fan Charges Withdrawn Against Catfish Tosser | Crosby Tattoo | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Move Over Gangnam Style, The Predators #Fangerang May Be The Worst Hype Video Ever

June 1, 2017 11:59 AM
Stanley Cup Finals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sorry, not sorry, to the Nashville Predator fans out there, but this may be the worst hype-up video ever created.

The #Fangerang is apparently the latest dance craze taking over Smashville, aka Nashville. It’s also the hashtag Predators fans use on social media.

Nashville comedy duo Austin and Colin collaborated with the Predators to create the video.

The video was first released before the Preds game 6 game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Funny enough, Austin and Colin are actually from Ohio, but relocated to Nashville in 2010.

The duo told The Tennessean that they love taking ordinary life situations and making them wild and crazy experiences.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are leading the Stanley Cup finals 2-0.

Game three is Saturday night in Nashville.

