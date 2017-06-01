STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Fan Charges Withdrawn Against Catfish Tosser | Crosby Tattoo | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Part Of Saxonburg Blvd. Closed Due To Storm Damage

June 1, 2017 3:56 AM
Filed Under: Duquesne Light, Indiana Township, Saxonburg Boulevard

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Part of Saxonburg Boulevard in Indiana Township is expected to be closed through Thursday due to storm damage.

Emergency personnel said multiple utility poles and wires were taken down by high winds Wednesday. As a result, Saxonburg Boulevard was closed in both directions between Route 910 and Heathergate Drive.

Duquesne Light workers were on the scene making repairs. Hundreds of customers remained without power Thursday morning, including many in West Deer and Ross.

