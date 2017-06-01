Part Of Saxonburg Blvd. Closed Due To Storm Damage

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Part of Saxonburg Boulevard in Indiana Township is expected to be closed through Thursday due to storm damage.
Indiana: Saxonburg at Route 910 intersection will be closed thru tomorrow while downed poles and transformers are addressed.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 1, 2017
Emergency personnel said multiple utility poles and wires were taken down by high winds Wednesday. As a result, Saxonburg Boulevard was closed in both directions between Route 910 and Heathergate Drive.
Duquesne Light workers were on the scene making repairs. Hundreds of customers remained without power Thursday morning, including many in West Deer and Ross.