Peduto Stresses Importance Of Green Infrastructure In Pittsburgh Water System

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto spoke out on his disagreement with the president on more than one matter Thursday.

Before Trump announced that the United States would be pulling out of the Paris accord, a decision Peduto spoke out against on Twitter, the mayor appeared at a press conference to discuss protecting Pittsburgh’s water system.

A press release from Our Water Coalition says speakers at the press conference highlighted the need for public, democratic control over public assets like PWSA.

At the press conference, Jennifer Rafanan Kennedy, the managing director of Pittsburgh United, called the president’s infrastructure plan “nothing more than another big giveaway to Wall Street billionaires and big banks.”

Peduto spoke about the importance of a sewer system that relies on green infrastructure and finding “solutions that treat our public water as a common good and human right.”

