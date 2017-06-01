Threat Prompts Heightened Security At Plum HS Graduation

PLUM (KDKA) — Extra security has been added for Thursday’s 2017 graduation ceremonies at Plum High School.

The additional law enforcement presence is because of rumors that surfaced of someone possibly planning to bring a gun to the ceremony.

Police do not believe the threat is credible, but as a precaution, only clear bags have been permitted into the stadium and visitors may be searched.

Additional police officers are also on site.

Security in the Plum School District has been stretched after receiving multiple bomb threats throughout the school year. The last one was earlier this week, but a search turned up nothing.

While some safety measures will be obvious, like extra officers, others will be subtle and guests won’t even notice them.