Man Threatening To Harm Himself Sparks Hours-Long SWAT Situation, Search

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police, SWAT and search crews spent about four hours Thursday night in the South Side Slopes section of the city looking for a man they say was threatening to hurt himself.

Turns out, they found nothing and have wrapped up their search for the night.

The incident started around 6:10 p.m.

Police say they were looking for a man who lives inside a home on Cobden Street. They say he wasn’t there when they got to the home, so they started looking for him in the woods nearby.

The state police had a helicopter in the air to help with the search and several folks who live in the area were wondering what was going on. Several streets were blocked off nearby making it tough for drivers to get through.

Family members confirm the man police are looking for is Jacob Scalise, 32, a veteran who served in the Marines.

Family members say Scalise sent a text to a relative Wednesday afternoon saying he wanted to harm himself, prompting Thursday’s search.

According to family members, search crews pinged his phone in the area and used thermal imaging during the search. It’s unclear if Scalise is armed and family members hope for his safe return.

If you know his whereabouts please contact Pittsburgh police.