STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Fan Charges Withdrawn Against Catfish Tosser | Crosby Tattoo | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Avalon Fire Damages Multiple Homes, Destroys 1

June 1, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Avalon, House Fire, Paul Martino

AVALON (KDKA) — A fire destroyed one Avalon home and damaged others late Thursday morning.

The fire started sometime after 11 a.m. in the 400-block of North School Street.

KDKA’s Paul Martino reports that one house has been destroyed by the fire and two other houses have been damaged.

avalon house fire Avalon Fire Damages Multiple Homes, Destroys 1

(Photo Credit: Paul Martino/KDKA)

More assistance was being called to the scene around noon.

There have not been any reports of injuries at this point.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch