Avalon Fire Damages Multiple Homes, Destroys 1

AVALON (KDKA) — A fire destroyed one Avalon home and damaged others late Thursday morning.
The fire started sometime after 11 a.m. in the 400-block of North School Street.
KDKA’s Paul Martino reports that one house has been destroyed by the fire and two other houses have been damaged.
More assistance was being called to the scene around noon.
There have not been any reports of injuries at this point.
